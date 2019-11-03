KUSA – A student at the University of Colorado Boulder faces a charge for felony sexual assault after he was accused of raping an intoxicated woman following a sorority event, according to an arrest affidavit from the Boulder Police Department.

A warrant was issued for 19-year-old Zachary Roper’s arrest last week, and he was booked into the Boulder County Jail on Monday, online records say.

The alleged assault occurred on Jan. 31 following a sorority “date dash” event at a Loveland laser tag center. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim and Roper were set up to attend as dates by another sorority member.

The victim said she drank alcohol before the event, and doesn’t remember much after getting into an Uber to go to the function itself, the affidavit says. The next thing the victim said she remembers is being sexual assaulted, according to the affidavit.

This happened, the victim told police, after she was sent home from the sorority function for being too intoxicated. According to the affidavit, she was put back into an Uber with Roper, per sorority policy.

The victim told police that she thought the Uber was returning her to the sorority house, according to the affidavit. The driver told police that he did remember the drop-off address changing during the ride.

Another member of the sorority told police that she was told to keep a lookout for the victim at the house after she was sent home. According to the affidavit, when the victim didn’t arrive back at the sorority house, the other woman became concerned when a man who was there mentioned Roper may have taken her back to his apartment.

This prompted her and other sorority members to go there and check on her. The victim later went to the hospital for a SANE examination.

According to CU Boulder's online directory, Roper is a history student at the university.

Police said in the affidavit he has no previous criminal history in the city outside of a ticket for providing a false ID.

Roper had a court appearance scheduled on Monday where a judge is expected to set his bond.

