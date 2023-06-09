Police investigate robbery at CU's Williams Village

Police are looking for three male suspects who were last seen in a blue Toyota Camry.

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado Boulder (CU) Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Friday morning at Williams Village.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 30th Street and Baseline Road while officers investigate the robbery.

In an update, CU Police said they were looking for three male suspects who were last seen in a newer model blue four-door Toyota Camry. Police said the suspects left the campus.

The initial report was for an assault. Later CU Police reported that the victim had been robbed.

Anyone who may have information about the assault is asked to call CU Boulder Police at 303-492-6666.

Back in April, two suspects fired shots during an attempted armed robbery at Williams Village. Nobody was injured and no property was taken during the attempted robbery.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

9NEWSLETTER