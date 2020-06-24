Cyclist killed in Englewood hit-and-run

Police are looking for the driver of a full-size pickup truck.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Englewood police are looking for a driver who hit and killed and cyclist, then left the scene of the crash,

The cyclist was riding through the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Radcliff Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to a crime alert from Englewood Police.

Someone who police believe was driving a full-size pickup truck hit the cyclist in the intersection.

The cyclist died from their injuries. Police said the driver did not stay on the scene of the crash.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the neighborhood to check doorbell and surveillance cameras to see if they captured a pickup truck driving in the area at the time the crash happened.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

