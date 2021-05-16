Cyclist fatally hit in Lakewood

The incident happened at the intersection of West Alameda Parkway and South Indiana Street. The driver was arrested on DUI charges, police said.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A collision between a car and a cyclist left one woman dead Sunday, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said in a news release.

LPD said the cyclist was riding eastbound in the bike lane on West Alameda Parkway between South McIntyre Street and South Indiana Street at around 10 a.m. A man driving a car heading west on West Alameda Parkway then drifted into the bike lane, police said, and crashed into the cyclist.

The cyclist was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Police said they arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, (DUI-D), and that vehicular homicide charges will be presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney's office.

The identities of the victim and the suspect are not being released at this time, police said.

