Cyclist injured in hit-and-run weeks after friend was killed in similar crash

"If you hit someone, all you're going to do is make it worse by not stopping," Scott Baumfalk said.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — About a month after his friend was hit and killed, another Denver cyclist was hurt just a few miles away.

Scott Baumfalk told 9NEWS he was riding home from work when a car hit him and took off.

"The extent of my injuries are a couple of fractured ribs and a very badly bruised back," Baumfalk explained on Thursday. The avid cyclist only remembers riding his bike down Holly Street last Friday and seeing a car turn in front of him.

"All I can tell you it was silver/green/grey, probably 10-12 years old by the faded paint," he said. "Fortunately, I'm a lucky one. I survived."

Baumfalk knows not all are as fortunate. About a month ago, his friend, Steve Perkins, was cycling near Syracuse and East 13th Avenue when he was hit and killed.

"It's the same as it is for anyone of the cycling community, it could have been me," he said sternly. "It could have been me that didn't make it home to see my family. It could have been me that didn't make it to work that day."

In both cases, the driver took off and has yet to be found. Baumfalk knows there will likely be similar stories down the road. He just hopes the outcome will be different.

"If you hit someone, all you're going to do is make it worse by not stopping," he added. "Please just turn yourself in, make it right, make sure that person survived, make an apology, be a human."

There is reward money for information that can lead to an arrest regarding the the hit and run that killed Scott's friend, Steve Perkins.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.