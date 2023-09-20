63-year-old cyclist hurt in hit-and-run crash

The crash happened on Highway 119 around 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 7 just outside Boulder city limits.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking for the driver of a sedan who struck and seriously injured a bicyclist on Highway 119 and kept on driving.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 7 near milepost 49 just outside Boulder city limits in Boulder County, according to CSP. The driver, who was in a silver sedan, hit the bicyclist and left. The 63-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured, CSP said.

Investigators believe the victim was traveling northbound on Highway 119 on the right shoulder when the driver, who was headed the same way, pulled onto the shoulder and struck the bicyclist with the right side of their vehicle.

The driver left and has not yet been identified. The vehicle is believed to be a silver sedan which should have damage to the right side of the vehicle and possible front passenger side damage. It may be missing a portion of the passenger side mirror.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 303-239-4501. You can reference the case number as 1D233572.

