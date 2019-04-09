AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a man on a bicycle early Wednesday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. Aurora Police and Fire Dispatch received several calls reporting that a man was in the roadway in the area of 1800 South Buckley Road appearing to be deceased.

Officers arrived and determined the man was a bicyclist and was struck by a vehicle.

The driver who struck him did not remain at the scene and did not report that they were involved in the incident, police said.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Aurora Police Traffic Investigators are currently processing the scene.

This is the 19th traffic-related fatality in Aurora this year, according to police.

RELATED: Police: Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run after leaving license plate behind

Over the weekend, a pedestrian was struck and killed in Aurora in a hit-and-run near East 6th Avenue and North Chambers Road. A license plate was left behind at the scene and the driver was later arrested.

Wednesday morning's incident is the latest in a string of deadly accidents involving bicyclists in the metro area.

RELATED: Bicyclist hit by truck, seriously hurt in Commerce City

A man was struck in Commerce City in the early morning hours of Aug. 20 at the intersection of East 69th Avenue and Highway 85. The truck was traveling south on Highway 85 and hit the bicyclist, who was traveling east from East 69th Avenue through the intersection, Commerce City Police said.

A couple of days earlier on Aug. 18, a 77-year-old Wheat Ridge man was struck and killed while riding his bike in Arvada.

RELATED: 77-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

He was hit from behind by an SUV on Indiana Street between West 77th and West 80th avenues around 8:30 p.m. that evening, according to CSP. The SUV then left the scene, CSP said.

The woman driving the SUV was later contacted by police.

RELATED: Bicyclist, 69, killed after collision in Thornton

In Thornton, a 69-year-old man was struck and killed by a car on Aug. 10 while in a crosswalk in the 9800 block of McKay Road. The driver stayed at the scene. Investigators had not determined yet who was as fault.

Two cyclists were killed in Denver in July. Scott Hendrickson was hit on July 12, while riding his bicycle near West Bayaud Avenue and South Tejon Street in Denver's Valverde neighborhood.

Two cyclists were killed in Denver in July. Scott Hendrickson was hit on July 12, while riding his bicycle near West Bayaud Avenue and South Tejon Street in Denver’s Valverde neighborhood.

RELATED: Cyclist killed near Denver Country Club was a mother of two

Alexis Bounds, 37, was riding her bicycle at the intersection of East Bayaud Avenue and South Marion Street in the afternoon of July 24, when a driver tried to make a turn. Police said the driver failed to yield to Bounds’ right of way, and hit her. Bounds died from her injuries.

The Denver incidents prompted cyclists to organize a ride through the streets of Denver to draw attention to the need for more infrastructure to better protect cyclists.

RELATED: 'Critical Mass' cyclists fill Denver streets calling on city to act fast

