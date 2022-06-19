Arrest warrant issued after cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the El Rancho area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist seriously injured in the El Rancho area of Jefferson County Sunday morning.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Haley Mill, is wanted on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault and accident involving death or personal injuries, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said it happened around 9:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 40 between Evergreen Parkway and Interstate 70.

Multiple witnesses reported the driver passed by a group of bicyclists before intentionally hitting two cyclists with another group who were traveling east on Highway 40, deputies said.



Immediately after the driver sped through the parking lot of a nearby restaurant, seemingly to dislodge a badly damaged bicycle from the vehicle, according to deputies. The suspect vehicle then went east on I-70.

Investigators are not aware of any actions that could have provoked the driver, according to the sheriff's office.

One bicyclist was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition. The other did not require hospitalization, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said Mill is listed as the registered owner of the suspect vehicle, which is described as a gray 2018 Ford Escape with temporary Colorado license plate number 2959061. It likely has front-end damage.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 303-271-0211.

Team Evergreen Cycling, which says it is the oldest and largest cycling club in Colorado, confirmed the two bicyclists injured were members and released the following statement:

"We are saddened and frankly heartbroken over the events that took place this weekend. Our members are working in lock step with Jefferson County Sheriff's departments to assist with what is an ongoing investigation. Since this investigation is ongoing, including the fact that not all witness interviews have been completed, we will not be providing further comment at this time."

