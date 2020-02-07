Cyclist accused of pulling knife on driver in Boulder

The unidentified cyclist swerved to block a vehicle's path and later pulled a knife on the driver, CU Boulder Police said.

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are looking for the cyclist who threatened a driver and then pulled out a knife and used it to strike the vehicle numerous times, causing "significant damage".

Officers with the CU Boulder Police Department (CUPD) responded to the incident around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was driving west near the CU Boulder Space Science building, which is located at 3665 Discovery Dr., when a person riding a bicycle eastbound swerved to block the car’s path, CUPD said.

The victim attempted to go around the suspect several times, but the suspect moved to continue to block the path of the vehicle, according to police.

Eventually, CUPD said the suspect pulled out a knife, verbally threatened the driver, and started striking the car with the knife, causing significant damage.

The driver was finally able to maneuver around the suspect and leave the area. The suspect was last seen heading east on Discovery Drive.

He is described as a White man with a thin build, about six feet tall with darker, curly hair. He was wearing a dark shirt with a dark backpack and riding a dark-colored bicycle, according to police

Just before this incident, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) received a call of a person matching the description of the suspect assaulting someone along the Boulder Creek bike path.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact CUPD at (303) 492-6666. If you wish to share information anonymously, information on contacting Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.