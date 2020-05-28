Mom accused in planning raid to appear in Douglas County court Thursday

Cynthia Abcug faces a charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. She's accused of planning a raid with help from members of a far-right conspiracy group.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A woman accused of plotting a “raid” to kidnap her son from foster care with aid from members of a far-right conspiracy theory group is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. court appearance in Douglas County.

Cynthia Abcug, 50, faces a single count of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, a felony.

According to court documents, Abcug’s daughter told authorities she believed her mother planned to carry out the plan with help from QAnon, a group that has pushed the idea that a deep state is carrying out a plot against President Donald Trump and his supporters. That led to the issuance of an arrest warrant last September.

Abcug was originally arrested Dec. 30 in Montana on the Colorado warrant. After she failed to appear for a court hearing following posting bail, she was arrested again March 17 in Platte County, Wyo., and returned to Colorado, court documents say. She remains behind bars on $250,000 bail.

A public defender representing Abcug previously argued that the bail amount was excessive and that the woman could not afford it. The filing requested that it be significantly lowered and that Abcug filed a motion for release from jail “to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, to herself and the community.” Douglas County Judge Lawrence David Bowling denied the motion.

Abcug’s son was taken by child protective services in May 2019.

In September, Douglas County sheriff’s deputies were called to assist with the removal of Abcug’s daughter from her care.

The daughter told investigators that a man had a "plan to kidnap Abcug's” son, who was living in foster care, according to the warrant.

Abcug's daughter said her mother "had gotten into some conspiracy theories" and was "spiraling down,” according to the warrant.

The daughter detailed the alleged plot to kidnap the boy with the help of members of QAnon, described in the warrant as a far-right conspiracy theory detailing a supposed secret plot by an alleged deep state against Trump and his supporters.

WATCH: QAnon conspiracy theorists rally behind mom accused of kidnapping plot

> This story draws off previous reporting from 9Wants to Know Investigative Reporter Kevin Vaughan.