ARAPAHOE, Colo. —

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will not file charges after a man died shortly after a fight broke out in an area strip club earlier this summer.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Randall Wright, was found unresponsive when officers were first called to Shotgun Willie’s for a reported fight the night of May 2.

In a letter to the Glendale Police Department, Chief Deputy District Attorney Gary Dawson said his office will not file charges in wake of the incident, claiming there was not enough evidence to convict the suspect.

“This is due to significant conflicts in witness statements as to what transpired, the medical evidence and findings/opinions of the Arapahoe County coroner that Mr. Wright’s underlying heart issues played a role in his death, and in consideration of the available legal defenses, specifically, self defense of others,” the letter reads.

The Glendale Police Department said a 27-year-old man was also hospitalized after the fight.

