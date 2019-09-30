COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Monday that it ruled that a May 18 officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs that resulted in one man dying was justified.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded to a call regarding a domestic violence incident at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. The incident took place at an apartment complex located in the 4200 block of Forrest Hill Road.

Upon arrival, Officer Jennifer Fleury met with the victim, who told authorities that the suspect, Sean Michael Collins, had threatened her with death using guns and knives, had hit her in the head with a shotgun and had also tried to take her infant daughter from her.

Police said officers contacted Collins, who briefly stepped out of the apartment and looked at the officers. He soon went back inside and refused to come out, and additional attempts to contact Collins were unsuccessful, CSPD said.

RELATED: Man dies after officer-involved shooting outside Lakewood police station

Officer Lizet Castillo, a CSPD crisis negotiator, also texted and called Collins, who responded through text, and said he would not exit the apartment, nor surrender, and did not want to go back to prison, according to CSPD.

At approximately 7 p.m., the police department's Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) were deployed to the scene and surrounded the apartment building.

CSPD said officers used a loudspeaker system to order Collins to come out peacefully, promising if he complied he would not be harmed. If he refused, authorities warned him that they could not guarantee his safety, CSPD said. The suspect refused to come, CSPD said, and negotiators continued to contact him via text message.

RELATED: Man shot by officer after threatening to kill ex-wife, police say

At around 9 p.m., search and arrest warrants were signed and a diversionary device was deployed on the exterior of the apartment building, CSPD said. These type of devices make a loud noise and emit a bright flash of light. Once it went off, CSPD said Collins fired two shots from a shotgun out of the left front window of his apartment, following several handgun shots.

According to CSPD, Collins also shot at the loudspeaker system, with at least one round striking the driver's side window and one officer's hand being struck by shrapnel.

The suspect also shot out of the back of his apartment, CSPD said, leading officers to bring in chemical munitions into the back window.

By 9:08 p.m, the chemicals took effect and CSPD said Collins came out shooting from the apartment. Officer Christopher Laabs and other officers said they witnessed Collins' handgun's muzzle flashes.

Although body-camera footage was limited due to poor lighting, the district attorney's office said Collin's handgun could be heard before the deeper sounds of the officers' weapons.

According to the district attorney's review, Collins fired three to four shots. As soon as Laabs saw him emerge from the apartment firing his weapon, he returned fire with his weapon, hitting the suspect six times, CSPD said.

CSPD said Collins fell to the porch, kept moving and refused to show his hands. Officers then shot him with a less-lethal round to see if he would react, but he did not, according to CSPD.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving personnel attempted to revive him, CSPD said. He received two bullets in the back, and four bullets entered from the front of his body, according to the coroner's report.

Afterward, officers found a 40-caliber Taurus revolver in his right front pants pocket and a 40-caliber Glock magazine in his left front pants pocket with a dozen rounds of unfired ammunition, according to CSPD's release.

Officers also said they discovered at least 12 fired 40-caliber semi-automatic shell casings inside and outside the apartment, as well as two fired shotgun shells, according to the release. Authorities also said they found a 40-caliber Glock 23, and a Remington 12-gauge shotgun was located inside the front bedroom from which the TEU officers had been receiving fire.

Guns and knives that matched the description given earlier by the domestic violence victim were also found, along with body armor, the district attorney's office said.

Following the investigation, the district attorney's office said Laabs acted reasonably and was justified in using deadly physical force, meaning no charges will be filed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know