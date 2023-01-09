DA motions to file 12 more charges against Club Q shooting suspect

Prosecutors filed a motion Monday to add 12 new counts related to two additional victims in the November shooting in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Prosecutors on Monday filed a request to add 12 new charges to the case against the suspect accused of killing five people at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs in November.

The suspect, Anderson Aldrich, faces 305 counts in connection with the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q. Those charges include first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault.

Aldrich is currently charged with:

5 counts first-degree murder - extreme indifference

5 counts first-degree murder - after deliberation

44 counts attempted first-degree murder - after deliberation

44 counts attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference

89 counts of assault or attempted assault

47 bias-motivated crime counts

71 crime of violence sentence enhancers

Prosecutors filed a motion Monday to add 12 new counts related to two additional victims, bringing the total number of counts to 317. The requested new counts include:

Two counts attempted first-degree murder - after deliberation

Two counts attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference

Four counts attempted assault

Two bias-motivated crime counts

Two crime of violence sentence enhancers

Aldrich is set to appear in court for a motion hearing Friday.

Club Q is expected to reopen its doors sometime this year, according to the venue's administrator.

