DA motions to file 12 more charges against Club Q shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Prosecutors on Monday filed a request to add 12 new charges to the case against the suspect accused of killing five people at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs in November.
The suspect, Anderson Aldrich, faces 305 counts in connection with the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q. Those charges include first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault.
Five people -- Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance – were killed in the shooting. Seventeen others were injured by gunshots, police said. Five others were injured, but not by gunshots.
Aldrich is currently charged with:
- 5 counts first-degree murder - extreme indifference
- 5 counts first-degree murder - after deliberation
- 44 counts attempted first-degree murder - after deliberation
- 44 counts attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference
- 89 counts of assault or attempted assault
- 47 bias-motivated crime counts
- 71 crime of violence sentence enhancers
Prosecutors filed a motion Monday to add 12 new counts related to two additional victims, bringing the total number of counts to 317. The requested new counts include:
- Two counts attempted first-degree murder - after deliberation
- Two counts attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference
- Four counts attempted assault
- Two bias-motivated crime counts
- Two crime of violence sentence enhancers
Aldrich is set to appear in court for a motion hearing Friday.
Club Q is expected to reopen its doors sometime this year, according to the venue's administrator.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Springs Club Q shooting
>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.