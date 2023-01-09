x
DA motions to file 12 more charges against Club Q shooting suspect

Prosecutors filed a motion Monday to add 12 new counts related to two additional victims in the November shooting in Colorado Springs.
Credit: KUSA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Prosecutors on Monday filed a request to add 12 new charges to the case against the suspect accused of killing five people at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs in November.

The suspect, Anderson Aldrich, faces 305 counts in connection with the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q. Those charges include first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault.

Five people -- Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance – were killed in the shooting. Seventeen others were injured by gunshots, police said. Five others were injured, but not by gunshots. 

Aldrich is currently charged with: 

  • 5 counts first-degree murder - extreme indifference
  • 5 counts first-degree murder - after deliberation
  • 44 counts attempted first-degree murder - after deliberation
  • 44 counts attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference
  • 89 counts of assault or attempted assault
  • 47 bias-motivated crime counts
  • 71 crime of violence sentence enhancers

Prosecutors filed a motion Monday to add 12 new counts related to two additional victims, bringing the total number of counts to 317. The requested new counts include: 

  • Two counts attempted first-degree murder - after deliberation
  • Two counts attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference
  • Four counts attempted assault
  • Two bias-motivated crime counts
  • Two crime of violence sentence enhancers

Aldrich is set to appear in court for a motion hearing Friday.

Club Q is expected to reopen its doors sometime this year, according to the venue's administrator.  

