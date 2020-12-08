DA: No charges for deputy who shot felony menacing suspect in Teller County

Teller County Sheriff’s Office deputies are not equipped with body cameras so there is no video footage of the incident, according to the DA's office.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will not file criminal charges against a Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputy who shot a felony menacing suspect that pointed a gun at him in May, the DA's office said Wednesday.

Just before 9 p.m. on May 22, two deputies encountered a man who matched the description of someone wanted for felony menacing near the intersection of County Road 94 and Teller County Road 32 — also called Trail Creek Road.

The suspect, Robert John Rowland, pulled a handgun and pointed it at the deputies. The deputies gave the suspect verbal commands to drop the weapon, but he did not comply and instead continued walking "while waving his gun around," the DA's office said.

At one point, according to the DA's office, Rowland raised his gun, pointed it toward the officers and charged the vehicle. A deputy then fired one round that hit Rowland in his midsection, the DA's office said.

Roland was airlifted to the hospital with injuries but has since recovered, the DA's office said.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree assault-threatening a peace officer with a weapon, among other charges. His arraignment is set for Aug. 31 in Teller County.

After reviewing the evidence in the case, the DA's office concluded that the officer acted in self-defense during the shooting and no charges will be filed against him.

Teller County Sheriff’s Office deputies are not equipped with body cameras, nor are the vehicles outfitted with dash cams, so there is no video footage of the incident, according to the DA's office.