LONE TREE, Colo. — Criminal charges won't be filed against the Lone Tree police officers who shot and killed a theft suspect during an incident at Park Meadows Shopping Center in February.

That's the ruling from District Attorney George Brauchler, who made his findings report public Monday.

A security guard on Feb. 28 alerted the Lone Tree Police Department (LTPD) to a theft-in-progress at the Macy's at Park Meadows.

RELATED: Theft suspect killed by officer at Park Meadows identified

The security guard attempted to stop the suspects — a male and a female — as they fled the store, but the male threatened the security guard with a handgun, according to the DA's report.

That suspect was later identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Sisneros. LTPD identified the female suspect as 27-year-old Mercedes Cruz. Cruz was arrested a short time later.

RELATED: Bond reduced for woman arrested in connection to Park Meadows deadly police shooting

Responding officers pursued Sisneros as he fled into the parking lot. After Sisneros stopped between two cars and fired at them, they fired back, killing him, the DA said in the report.

The DA's findings report says that use of force by officers was "reasonable, justified and appropriate in order for the officers to defend themselves and the public from the danger posed by Mr. Sisneros."

Multiple agencies participated in the investigation, including the Arapahoe, Douglas and Elbert County sheriff's offices, as well as the Lone Tree, Littleton, Parker and Sheridan police departments. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office was also part of the investigation.

> Click/tap here to read the DA's full report.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know