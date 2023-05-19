Trial delayed for woman charged in death of 8-year-old boy

Attorneys for Susan Baffour said they needed more time to review the large amount of evidence in the complicated case.

DENVER — The trial for the woman charged with first-degree murder related to the death of her 8-year-old great-nephew in Denver last summer is being delayed as her defense team seeks additional records they claim are being withheld by the medical examiner's office.

Susan Baffour was scheduled for trial in July but during a court hearing on Friday, her trial was delayed until November. She's charged with the death of Dametrious Wilson. She was allocated parental rights for him and his older sister in 2017 after the children were removed from their mother's custody.

On June 3, 2022, the Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to an apartment in the 1900 block of Ulster Street after Dametrious was found unresponsive. He died from his injuries after he was allegedly beaten to death with a wooden back scrubber for what Baffour called “discipline,” according to an arrest affidavit from DPD.

During Friday's hearing attorneys for Baffour argued that they have not received all records from the Denver Medical Examiner's Office which were reviewed by the office and used to make conclusions about Dametrious' death.

They also questioned whether the information was purposefully withheld and whether that should result in sanctions for prosecutors.

The defense asked the judge to issue an order requiring a release of all of the records. He instead told the defense to move forward with a subpoena because he was concerned there may be medical records that were not relied on for the case that would not be subject to release.