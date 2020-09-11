50-year-old man convicted of sexually assaulting 5 women

Darrell Wall preyed upon the women along West Colfax between June 2018 and November 2019.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 50-year-old man was convicted on Oct. 29 of sexually assaulting five women over a year-and-a-half period.

Darrell Eugene Wall was arrested late last November after a woman reported her sexual assault to Lakewood Police, according to a news release from the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Wall preyed upon the women along the West Colfax Avenue corridor, the district attorney's office said.

The district attorney said Wall and his victims loosely knew one another.

Wall would offer the women a ride or a place to sleep in his RV or van, and then assault them, the district attorney's office said.

The women were vulnerable with most of them experiencing homelessness, dealing with mental health issues and drug or alcohol abuse issues, according to the district attorney.

“They showed great courage as they each took the stand and testified about what had happened to them, allowing us to hold Mr. Wall accountable and stop these assaults on women in the future,” said District Attorney Pete Weir.

Lakewood police began investigating after one of the victims came forward and was able to identify Wall as her attacker. Police found other women who said Wall had sexually assaulted them too.

Police said Wall's assaults happened between June 2018 and November 2019.

Wall was convicted on:

two counts of sexual assault

one count of unlawful sexual contact with force

two counts of unlawful sexual conduct

Wall is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7, 2021.