Dateline NBC's 'Echoes in the Canyons' profiles the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew

A new Dateline episode airs Friday at 9 p.m., profiling the case of a missing Colorado mom. Her husband, Barry, stands trial for murder.

COLORADO, USA — By all accounts, it was a beautiful day in southern Colorado on Mother's Day 2020, when 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew left her home near Salida on a supposed mountain bike ride – and never came back.

Suzanne is presumed dead. Her body has never been found.

Her husband of 26 years, Barry, 53, who maintains his innocence, stands trial this April, charged with her murder.

An all-new Dateline NBC report, "Echoes in the Canyon," airs Friday at 9 p.m. MST on 9NEWS. It tells the story of what seemed to everyone as the perfect couple.

Moving to Colorado, the Morphews thought, would signal the beginning of a new chapter, a happier chapter that would keep the family together as one of their college-aged daughters attended school in Gunnison.

The couple had been high school sweethearts who shared a love for the outdoors, their faith, and their family, which included their two college-aged girls.

But, every marriage has ups and downs – sometimes even suspicions.

The case includes accusations in text messages of infidelity by both Suzanne and Barry, along with evidence of a secret spy pen, a tranquilizer dart and a "chipmunk alibi."

“This is like trying to find a needle in a haystack.”



The search for Suzanne, Friday on an all-new #Dateline at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/MXapZ6iV9B — Dateline NBC (@DatelineNBC) February 24, 2022

