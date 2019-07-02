TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The 1-year-old child of a missing Colorado mother and the man suspected in her death will remain in the custody of her maternal grandparents, according to Colorado Courts spokesperson Rob McCallum.

This decision comes after a custody hearing in Teller County court on Thursday morning. Patrick Frazee, the fiance of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth, appeared at that hearing and was wearing a ballistic vest.

Berreth, 29, hasn't been seen since she was at a Safeway in Woodland Park on Nov. 22. She is believed dead. She wasn't reported missing until 10 days later on Dec. 2, when Berreth's mother said she was having a difficult time getting ahold of her daughter.

On Dec. 27, the court ordered Frazee and Berreth's 1-year-old daughter to remain with her maternal grandparents and child protective services.This means no big change came out of Thursday's hearing.

Frazee is in the Teller County jail, being held on allegations of first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder related to Berreth's disappearance. Her body has not been recovered, but Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said investigators believe she was killed inside her home in town. Frazee told police that on the day Berreth disappeared, the pair exchanged their daughter. He was taken into custody in late December.

Berreth’s phone pinged in Gooding, Idaho on Nov. 25. That same day, investigators said her employer received a text from her number saying she wouldn’t be at work for the next week.

An Idaho nurse has also been arrested in the case. Krystal Kenney, 32, faces one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to a complaint filed in Teller County court.

The complaint says Kenney, between Nov. 24, 2018, and Nov. 25, 2018, "unlawfully and feloniously destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed or altered physical evidence with intent to impair its verity or availability in the pending or prospective official proceeding."

Kenney is slated to appear in court on Friday morning. A camera will be allowed in the courtroom and 9NEWS will cover it throughout the day.

