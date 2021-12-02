International drug trafficking ring dismantled in Colorado

Officials will provide more information about the bust involving drugs and money landering during a briefing Friday.

COLORADO, USA — Local and state prosecutors are set to announce additional information Friday about the dismantling of an international drug trafficking ring that had been operating throughout Colorado.

In addition to the drug trafficking, the group was also involved in a related money laundering enterprise, according to officials.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said provisional numbers for last year show overdose deaths among Colorado residents came to 1,333. It's the highest number and rate of overdose deaths according to state records dating back to 1975.

The state said fentanyl had a role in 487 deaths last year in Colorado, more than double the number of 2019.

The DEA said fentanyl is a growing problem and that in the Denver metro area, an average seizure was anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 pills last year, triple what they saw five years ago.