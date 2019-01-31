COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Drug Enforcement Administration officials descended on at least three homes in Commerce City on Thursday morning to execute search warrants in connection to illegal black market marijuana grows.

A 9NEWS crew on the scene saw several marijuana plants being taken out of homes and placed in trailers.

Details on the quantity of illegal pot reportedly being grown at the homes were extremely limited, but Deanne Rueter, assistant special agent in charge with the DEA, did say the marijuana was "not for personal use."

"Typically we see out-of-state distribution. DEA goes after the biggest organizations," Rueter said.

Although Rueter was extremely tight-lipped about Thursday's operation in particular, she did offer that search warrant executions like this one aren't at all uncommon.

"Since 2014, [the DEA] has executed over 350 search warrants on illegal marijuana grows with our state and local partners," Rueter said. "We typically see anywhere from the hundreds to the thousands (of plants)."

The addresses of the warrants are:

11481 Chambers Dr.

11402 Chambers Dr.

11571 Chambers Dr.

Todd Parro, a neighbor 9NEWS spoke to, said he had no idea what was going on next door to him.

"Never smelled it, nothing," Parro said. "Didn't see any comings or goings that would indicate they were doing anything out of the house."

This story will be updated as more information comes available.