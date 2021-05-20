Dead body found near Thornton-area storage unit being investigated by sheriff

Adams County Sheriff's investigators working to identify the person found and any possible suspects.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) investigators are trying to identify a dead body found located near a Thornton-area storage unit on Thursday.

Adam Sherman with ACSO confirmed that deputies discovered a body at around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning after the property manager called police from a storage facility located in the 8800 block of Devonshire Boulevard in Welby, near Thornton.

Sherman said the property manager of the facility initially called police because they had some indication of something suspicious that they wanted police to investigate.

ACSO said they are in charge of the investigation and Thornton Police are assisting on the case.

"We know very little information because our investigators don't want to tip off any suspects," said Sherman. "The body is associated to a particular storage unit – I don’t know if the body was located inside or outside of the unit. Right now, our investigators are working on identifying the person renting the storage unit and who has access to the unit to try and identify any suspects."

ACSO could not say if the body was an adult or child at this time citing that investigators are still working on the case.

"We are not releasing any information about the body or the condition of the body until our investigators are ready to share that information," added Sherman.

