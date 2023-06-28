Dead horse found tied to telephone pole

Denver Animal Protection wants to know who owned the horse and how it died.

DENVER — Denver Animal Protection (DAP) is looking for information about a dead horse found tied to a telephone pole in far northeast Denver.

According to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin, the horse was found on June 23 in the 7200 block of Hudson Road east of Denver International Airport.

It was a brown and white gelding, according to the bulletin.

DAP wants to know who owned the horse, when and by whom it was left there and the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

