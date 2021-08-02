1 dead; Denver Police looking for vehicle connected to suspected hit-and-run

Investigators believe the victim died after a crash on the 8800 block of E. Lowry Way, and are searching for a black Chevy Silverado-type vehicle, police said.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers are investigating a death after a suspected hit-and-run early Monday morning.

DPD said officers responded around 2 a.m. to the 400 block of S. Galena Way for a death investigation.

Investigators believe the pedestrian died after a hit-and-run crash and altercation involving a driver on the 8800 block of E. Lowry Boulevard., about two miles away, according to DPD

The suspect vehicle is described as being a black Chevy Silverado-type vehicle, police said.

The victim will be identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

