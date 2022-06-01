Suspect in deadly crash arrested after pursuit in Boulder

The suspect led authorities on a pursuit after a head-on crash that left one person dead before eventually being stopped and taken into custody, authorities said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — A suspect who led authorities on a pursuit after a deadly crash in Boulder Tuesday morning is in custody, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

The initial call came in at 11:28 a.m. for a crash near the intersection of South Boulder Road and South 68th Street, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said it was a head-on collision involving two vehicles. The victim in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CSP.

CSP said the suspect vehicle left the scene, and law enforcement officers with Boulder County Sheriff's Office and Boulder Police Department also joined the pursuit.

Authorities used stop sticks to bring a vehicle to a halt on Arapahoe Road near 28th Street and the suspect was taken into custody at 11:47 a.m., according to CSP.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, and said the suspect vehicle may have hit other vehicles, CSP said.

The suspect's identity has not been released, and the victim will be identified by the coroner's office following an autopsy.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.