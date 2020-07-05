2 dead after crashing stolen vehicle into fire station during pursuit

Westminster Police said a man and a woman were both killed in the crash. No firefighters were injured.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man and woman died after crashing a vehicle that was reported stolen during a pursuit early Thursday morning, according to Westminster Police Department (WPD).

WPD said officers tried to stop the vehicle around 2:12 a.m. in the area of 120th Ave. and Mariposa St., and followed it south on Federal Blvd. when it did not stop.

Stop sticks were deployed in the area of 112th Ave., but the vehicle continued and officers pursued until the suspect vehicle entered a neighborhood in the area of 99th Ave. and Lowell Blvd. according to WPD.

Officers slowed their pursuit, but the vehicle continued until crashing into Westminster Fire Station #2 at 9140 Lowell Blvd., WPD said.

The man and woman were both pronounced dead at the scene and investigators said it is not clear who was driving.

WPD said no firefighters were injured.

Lowell Blvd. will be closed for several hours Thursday morning while authorities continue their investigation.