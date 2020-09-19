Man faces charges in fatal shooting in Evans

EVANS, Colo. — The Evans Police Department (EPD) said officers have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that took place early Friday morning.
EPD said officers responded at 3:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired at the Rodeway Inn at 2015 8th Ave.
Officers found a man with apparent gunshot injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to EPD.
Investigators identified Joseph Gonzales, 29, of Greeley as a suspect and arrested him Friday evening, EPD said.
Gonzales faces charges including first-degree murder, and EPD said investigators do not think there are any additional suspects still at-large.
EPD did not release additional information, including the victim's identity, citing an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at (970) 339-2441.
