x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Crime

Man faces charges in fatal shooting in Evans

A 29-year-old Greeley man was arrested in connection with the shooting early Friday morning, the Evans Police Department said.
Police lights (Stock photo)

EVANS, Colo. — The Evans Police Department (EPD) said officers have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that took place early Friday morning.

EPD said officers responded at 3:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired at the Rodeway Inn at 2015 8th Ave.

Officers found a man with apparent gunshot injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to EPD.

Investigators identified Joseph Gonzales, 29, of Greeley as a suspect and arrested him Friday evening, EPD said.

Gonzales faces charges including first-degree murder, and EPD said investigators do not think there are any additional suspects still at-large.

EPD did not release additional information, including the victim's identity, citing an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at (970) 339-2441.

RELATED: Why were some Elijah McClain activists charged with kidnapping?

RELATED: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in northeast Denver

RELATED: Man arrested in January bank robberies back at it after posting bond, FBI says

RELATED: Man protesting homeless camp clean-up claims he was sexually assaulted by DPD officer

RELATED: Colorado truck driver accused of stabbing Black man in Oregon charged with hate crime

RELATED: 4 more charged in shooting death of teen at Wheat Ridge park

RELATED: Man faces charges related to Instagram stunt at Hanging Lake

RELATED: Denver man accused of killing wife has trial delayed for 3rd time after witness fights subpoena

RELATED: 'Serial sex offender' sentenced after pleading guilty to stalking women in Highlands neighborhood

RELATED: 2 people seriously injured in northeast Denver shooting

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS