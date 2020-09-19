Man faces charges in fatal shooting in Evans

A 29-year-old Greeley man was arrested in connection with the shooting early Friday morning, the Evans Police Department said.

EVANS, Colo. — The Evans Police Department (EPD) said officers have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that took place early Friday morning.

EPD said officers responded at 3:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired at the Rodeway Inn at 2015 8th Ave.

Officers found a man with apparent gunshot injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to EPD.

Investigators identified Joseph Gonzales, 29, of Greeley as a suspect and arrested him Friday evening, EPD said.

Gonzales faces charges including first-degree murder, and EPD said investigators do not think there are any additional suspects still at-large.

EPD did not release additional information, including the victim's identity, citing an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at (970) 339-2441.