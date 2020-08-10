Police need help identifying man who ran from deadly crash scene

The man was driving a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee which was found abandoned, Denver Police said.

DENVER — Police are asking for help identifying a man they said abandoned his vehicle after being involved in a deadly crash in Denver earlier this year.

The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the intersection of East 11th Avenue and Uinta Way, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). That's just west of Verbena Park and a few blocks from East 11th Avenue and Yosemite Street.

The suspect was driving a gray 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee which was left abandoned at the scene, according to DPD. He was described as a white man with long dark hair with a skinny build.

He was seen running toward the Post Office Building located at 8275 East 11th Avenue and then ran south across East 11th Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

