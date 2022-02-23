Suspect believes victims are targeting him, judge rules he's incompetent to stand trial

Lonny McNair was arrested in attack that killed one woman and injured several of her family members in August 2020.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A judge ruled this week that a man charged in a deadly machete attack in Brighton that left a woman dead and several of her family members injured is incompetent to stand trial in part because he suffers from a delusional factual belief system.

Lonny Lynn McNair is accused of carrying out the attack on Aug. 11, 2020, that killed 51-year-old Bonnie Skinner. Her husband, Vincent, and their two daughters, Paige and Abigayle, were injured, according to the Brighton Police Department (BPD). A family friend who lives at the home was also hurt.

>The video above aired the day after the attack in August 2020.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance in the 2400 block of Cherry Circle at 9:50 p.m. that night and found Bonnie Skinner with severe lacerations. She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

An arrest affidavit says the reporting party called 911 saying a man, later identified as McNair, was visiting from out of town and was hitting people. She told dispatchers a machete was involved and one person was bleeding from her hand. Dispatch could hear someone screaming for help, the affidavit says.

McNair fled the scene and was arrested after a high-speed chase in which he crashed his vehicle off Interstate 76 near East Bromley Lane, according to BPD. He was found by a K-9 about 40 yards away from the vehicle, the affidavit says.

Two doctors evaluated McNair last year and came to different conclusions about his mental health, the order from District Judge Kiesnowski, Jr. says. That meant it was up to the court to look over the two evaluations and determine whether McNair could proceed to trial.

In this case, Kiesnowski wrote that the issue is not whether McNair understands the criminal process, but rather if he suffers from a delusional factual belief system that makes it impossible for him to assist with his defense.

Kieslowski ultimately found that to be the case after going over the evaluations and looking at McNair's behavior since his arrest.

For example on Aug. 20, 2020, McNair met with a psychiatric provider, and documentation from that meeting described him as being “delusional”, the order from Kieslowski says.

Specifically, during that session he expressed the belief that the victims in the case had been “controlling everything of mine... this guy is a millionaire.”

The order also says that mental health notes dated Sept. 22, 2020, indicate that McNair “discussed at length how he was being poisoned in the unit and that there were many people trying to kill him.”

He went on to say, according to the order, that “his attorney was part of a complex plan to have him sent to prison and there was a complex conspiracy with entities that he was unable to describe.”

Recordings from McNair's calls and jail visits were reviewed and in two of them, the order says, he expressed "bizarre and conspiratorial ideas involving the alleged victims in this case targeting him."

Kieslowski said he gave less weight to the evaluation by the doctor who found McNair could proceed to trial because McNair did not disclose "his delusional factual beliefs regarding the victims" during his interview with the doctor.

The judge said the doctor did not ask about them, even though he admitted he reviewed the other doctor's report prior to conducting his own evaluation.

Kieslowski ultimately agreed that McNair suffers from a delusional factual belief system about the victims and the Skinner family as a whole and at this time can not "meaningly assist" his attorneys with his defense.

He ordered McNair to undergo competency restoration procedures and treatment on an inpatient basis.

McNair is charged with 24 counts which include:

First-degree murder after deliberation

First-degree felony murder

Three counts of attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault against an at-risk person

Two counts of first-degree assault

Two counts of first-degree burglary

Second-degree assault

Vehicular eluding

12 counts of crime of violence (sentencing enhancers)

It's unclear though if he can be restored to mental competency in order for his case to proceed to trial. However, one of the doctors, they were "optimistic" that could happen if he was given proper treatment.

