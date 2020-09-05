x
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Mesa County under investigation

The Colorado State Patrol trooper involved in the shooting was not injured, CSP said.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado State Patrol trooper was involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Mesa County, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP said the suspect was shot about 9 a.m. at U.S. 50 and 29 Road, south of Grand Junction in the Orchard Mesa area, and the trooper involved was not injured.

No other details were released, including the circumstances that lead to the shooting. The name of the suspect will be released later by the Mesa County Coroner's Office.

The area will be closed for an extended period while the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team investigates the shooting, according to CSP.

