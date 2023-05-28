CSP: Driver hits and kills person on scooter

Troopers said the crash involved a person believed to be in a Mazda and a person riding a red scooter.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Troopers are looking for the driver who hit and killed a person riding on a scooter in Lakewood on Saturday night.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers were called to a crash near Wadsworth Boulevard and West Coal Mine Avenue.

CSP said the crash involved a red scooter and another vehicle. Troopers said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene of the crash.

CSP believes the driver was in a Mazda, but did not indicate what model.

CSP said the victim on the scooter was also hit by other drivers, and died from their injuries. Their name has not been released.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the CSP dispatch center at 303-239-4501 and reference case #1A231431.

