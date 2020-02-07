Denver Police needs the public's help with deadly 2019 shooting

Jerrick "JJ" Johnson was killed early on July 2 in the Clayton neighborhood near City of Nairobi Park, police said.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) needs the public's help with an investigation into the 2019 homicide of Jerrick "JJ" Johnson.

DPD said the 59-year-old man died after being shot around 2:30 a.m. on July 2 in the alley between Cook and Madison streets near 36th Avenue.

That's just north of the City of Nairobi Park in the Clayton neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contract Metro Crime Stoppers.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

