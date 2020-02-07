x
crime

Denver Police needs the public's help with deadly 2019 shooting

Jerrick "JJ" Johnson was killed early on July 2 in the Clayton neighborhood near City of Nairobi Park, police said.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) needs the public's help with an investigation into the 2019 homicide of Jerrick "JJ" Johnson.

DPD said the 59-year-old man died after being shot around 2:30 a.m. on July 2 in the alley between Cook and Madison streets near 36th Avenue.

That's just north of the City of Nairobi Park in the Clayton neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contract Metro Crime Stoppers.

Jerrick "JJ" Johnson

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers  

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. 

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation. 

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted. 

More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here. 

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here. 

