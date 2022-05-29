Shooting in Denver leaves 1 dead

The Denver Police Department said a man is being held for investigation of second-degree murder after the shooting on South Sheridan Boulevard Saturday night.

DENVER — A man is being held on second-degree murder charges after a deadly shooting Saturday night, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD said at 9:38 p.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of South Sheridan Boulevard.

Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, DPD said the victim had died and a suspect was being held for investigation of second-degree murder.

Police did not release any additional information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The victim will be identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

