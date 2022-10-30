3 dead at northeast Denver apartment

Police are still working to determine how the three men died. They said there is no threat to the public.

DENVER — Officers are investigating after three people died at an apartment in northeast Denver Sunday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

Police are investigating the deaths at the Station A Apartments on Kittredge Street near the intersection with 45th Avenue in the Gateway/Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Officers responded to the apartment around 5:30 p.m.

Police are still working to determine how the three men died. They said no arrests have been made, and there is no threat to the public.

The Denver Fire Department said they were initially called to the scene for a hazmat situation, but that call was canceled because hazmat was no longer needed.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

