Man arrested after bomb threat at Colorado Walmart

DELTA, Colo. — A western Colorado man has been arrested and is accused of entering a Walmart on New Year's Eve and threatening to set up explosives and then activate them inside the store, according to a release from the Delta Police Department.

Gabe Smith, 35, went into the store at 37 Stafford Ln. in Delta around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 and initially made statements about threatening himself and others in the store, police said.

He made the statements over a radio he had taken from an associate, which is typically used to communicate among employees, police said. When officers arrived, they were able to contact Smith through that radio system.

After some time, officers convinced Smith to meet with them in-person, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Smith is being held at the Delta County Jail on a $5,000 bond on charges of menacing and theft. Delta is on the western slope of Colorado and is about 40 driving miles south of Grand Junction.