Denver Police investigate 2 shootings early Sunday

Two victims were taken to hospitals after the shootings near Coors Field and in the Goldsmith neighborhood.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) was investigating two unrelated shootings early Sunday, one near Coors Field and the other in the southeast part of the city.

One of the shootings occurred near 19th and Blake streets in Lower Downtown. A man was shot and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to DPD.

In the other incident, a male was shot in the 5100 block of East Donald Avenue, police said. That's just east of Interstate 25 and south of Evans Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police didn't say what the male's condition was.

Anyone with information on either shooting can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com or 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

