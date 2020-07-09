2 shot just east of the Highlands neighborhood

Denver Police said the victims' conditions are unknown.

DENVER — Two people were shot Sunday evening near the Highlands neighborhood.

Denver Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of N. Lipan Street. That's near 35th Avenue and Kalamath Street.

The conditions of those two people aren't yet known, police said.

Police said the suspect is an adult male and they believe the suspect is still in the neighborhood.

#DPD Officers on scene in the 3500 block of N Lipan St on a shooting. 2 persons have been shot, unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/gtbkb4xJ59 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 7, 2020

Police didn't immediately have a physical description of the man they're searching for.

Police have a helicopter overhead and a large perimeter of officers in the area looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story and we will update as information is released.