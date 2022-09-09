Denver Police investigate multiple auto-pedestrian crashes

Three auto-pedestrian crashes that resulted in injuries or a road closure happened in Denver in the past 24 hours.

DENVER — A man was injured Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Lipan Street near 6th Avenue, according to Denver Police (DPD).

Police received the call at about 11:02 a.m. On scene, officers found the victim, who was transported to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries were unclear, said Denver Police spokesperson Jay Casillas.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

On Thursday night, another crash involving two motorists and a pedestrian happened near South Sheridan Boulevard and West Arkansas Avenue. DPD first tweeted about this crash around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving two motorist, and a pedestrian, in the area of S. Sheridan Blvd and W. Arkansas Ave. Expect delays in the area. #Denver #HeadsUp. pic.twitter.com/mBRe34yPJd — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 9, 2022

Earlier Friday, another auto-pedestrian crash happened at Colfax Avenue and Adams Street. DPD first tweeted about that crash at 9:35 a.m. No serious injuries were reported from the crash, DPD tweeted.

Westbound Colfax Avenue was closed at Cook Street while officers were investigating the crash, according to police.

ROAD CLOSED: WB Colfax is closed at Cook St. while officers investigate a traffic crash at Colfax & Adams involving motorists and a pedestrian. No serious injuries reported at this time. Alternate routes advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/flhx6p2n7e — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 9, 2022

