Photos released of suspects in 5 Denver aggravated robberies

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

DENVER — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about the identities of the suspects involved in multiple recent aggravated robberies.

The suspects are described by police as Hispanic males in their late teens to mid-20s who are between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches. Surveillance footage shows them wearing all black sweatshirts and pants, face masks and gloves.

The men may be associated with a brown or dark-colored sedan, according to Denver Police.

The robberies they are suspected in occurred on:

Nov. 29 at 10:50 p.m. at 4708 N. Washington St.

Nov. 30 at 11:20 p.m. at 450 N. Federal Blvd. and 11:35 p.m. at 5090 N. Federal Blvd.

Dec. 3 at 9:35 a.m. at 3810 N. Federal Blvd.

Dec. 7 at 11 p.m. at 4770 W. Colfax Ave.

See photos of the suspects by clicking through the gallery below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

