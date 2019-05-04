A Denver-area doctor who had his license suspended last month following accusations he uploaded scores of images of child pornography onto a social media platform now faces eight additional charges.

A federal grand jury in Denver returned an indictment on Friday charging Dr. Justin Bowen Neisler, 31, with production of child pornography, transportation of child pornography, and possession of child pornography, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Following his arrest on March 13, Neisler was charged with transportation of child pornography. He's accused of uploading sexually explicit videos and photos of children onto a social media platform. Some of the images include depictions of sex involving adults and children, according to court documents.

The investigation into Neisler's alleged actions began in October when officials at Tumblr, a blogging and photo-sharing website, reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a subscriber had “uploaded sexually explicit videos and/or images of children onto a webpage," according to a search warrant obtained by 9Wants to Know

RELATED: Denver-area doctor busted, facing child porn charges after search of apartment

RELATED: State suspends license of doctor facing child porn charges

Neisler admitted to “surreptitiously videotaping” naked boys during medical exams, according to federal court documents. He was fired from his position as a resident at St. Anthony Family Medicine – 84th, located at 2551 W. 84th Ave., in Westminster, following his arrest.

Neisler has been affiliated with the Centura Health and HealthONE networks and was previously licensed to practice medicine in Colorado and Georgia since 2016, the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

RELATED: Court documents: Doctor admits filming nude boys during medical exams

When investigators raided his Denver apartment last month, they took multiple computer storage devices and several cameras, according to court documents. Investigators also took a "spy pen camera instruction manual," court documents say.

The investigation is ongoing and potentially includes “other federal criminal child exploitation offenses, including the production of child pornography,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado.

Neisler is currently being held without bond.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS