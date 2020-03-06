Man dies after being found unconscious in Highlands, $5,000 reward for information

Alex Anderson was found at 2828 Zuni St. the morning of May 22. He had been in the area of 32nd and Zuni the day before.

DENVER — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information about what led to the death of a man found unconscious in the Highlands neighborhood last month.

Police found Alex Anderson at 2828 N. Zuni Street at around 6 a.m. on May 22. According to Google Maps, this address belongs to an apartment building near the intersection of Zuni and Speer Boulevard.

Anderson had possibly been assaulted, according to Denver Police, and he died of his injuries at the hospital.

An investigation revealed that Anderson had been in the area of West 32nd Avenue and North Zuni Street throughout the evening on May 21 into May 22, according to DPD.

Anyone who recognizes Anderson or has information about what happened to him is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP or 911.

The $5,000 reward will be available until December 2.

Calls to the Crime Stoppers tip line can remain anonymous.

