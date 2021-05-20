Denver Police searching for suspects in assault, robbery of 71-year-old man

The victim said he was attacked by several people the night of May 12.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is hoping some tips from the public will help them find the people responsible for the assault and robbery of a 71-year-old man.

According to a bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the man was attacked the night of May 12 in the area of West 43rd Avenue and Lipan Street in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood. The man was left with serious injuries from the attack which happened between 11 p.m. and midnight, the bulletin said.

Crime Stoppers said one of the suspects took the man's cell phone before taking off.

There were a total of five to seven attackers in all, the man told police, two of them female.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

About Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

