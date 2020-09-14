Police looking for suspect in Auraria stabbing death

Police said Richard Ford III and the wanted man got into a fight while in a lunch line at St. Elizabeth's Church on the Auraria campus.

DENVER — Denver Police released pictures of a man they believe was involved in a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

The stabbing left Richard Ford III dead.

Ford and the wanted man were involved in a fight while in the lunch line at St. Elizabeth's Church, police said.

Denver Police said Ford was found in the 1100 block of St. Francis Way, which is just west of Speer Boulevard near Champa Street.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to a stabbing just before noon.

A physical description of the wanted man was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

