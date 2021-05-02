FBI, police asking for help identifying suspects accused of robbing Denver bank

The men who were both armed with handguns took over and robbed a BBVA Compass Bank at 800 North Broadway, police said.

On Tuesday at 2:33 p.m., DPD said the men entered the BBVA Compass Bank at 800 N. Broadway in Denver in a take-over robbery.

Officials said they need the public's help in identifying the robbery suspects.

Police described the first suspect as a Black man who wearing a baseball-style hat, dark-colored face covering and hoodie, khaki pants and surgical style gloves.

The second suspect was described by police as a Black man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and pants, black and white shoes and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or you can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000.