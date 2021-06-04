FBI searching for Bank of the West robbery suspect

The FBI and Denver Police Department are looking for a suspect accused of robbing the bank Monday.

DENVER — Authorities are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of using a weapon while robbing a bank in Denver on Monday.

Authorities said he displayed a weapon and described the suspect as a Caucasian male, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium to heavy build.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a large pug on the front with the words “PUG LIFE,” a black knitted hat and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone who recognized this suspect or has information about this or any other bank robbery is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

More bank robberies have been reported in Colorado this year than in the same time period last year, according to the FBI.

As of Feb. 12, the FBI said 25 bank robberies had occurred in the Denver metro area. Ten of those were reported within a five-day period.