Two suspects accused of robbing a bank in Denver on Friday were arrested inside the Aurora Town Center mall later in the day, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The duo allegedly robbed a TCF Bank in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood earlier in the day, Kurt Barnes with the Denver Police Department said.

Police were able to track the suspects to the mall and take them into custody at about 6:10 p.m.

The mall was briefly placed on lockdown but has since been given the all-clear. There is no ongoing threat to the public, but there's still a heavy police presence at the mall as officers continue their investigation.

