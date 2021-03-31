2 men accused of carrying out 10 bank robberies across metro area

In each incident, the men held occupants at gunpoint and forced employees to turn over cash, the Department of Justice said.

DENVER — Two men have been indicted for their roles in a series of violent bank robberies that occurred last year, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Jonathan Gullette, 24, of Aurora, and co-defendant, Jerome Bravo, 37, of Denver are accused of committing 10 armed bank robberies between January and March 2021.

According to the superseding indictment, the pair was involved in a pattern of violent, armed “takeover” bank robberies. During each robbery, they entered the banks, held occupants at gunpoint and forced employees to turn over cash, the DOJ said.

Gullette and Bravo are also suspected of committing armed carjackings prior to two of the bank robberies.

They are believed to be involved in the following robberies:

Jan. 6, 2021- KeyBank, East Arizona Place in Aurora

Feb. 4, 2021 – BBVA Compass, 800 North Broadway in Denver

Feb. 8, 2021 – KeyBank, East Dartmouth Avenue in Aurora

Feb. 8, 2021 – KeyBank, East Smoky Hill Road in Centennial

Feb. 9, 2021 – BBVA Compass, East Belleview Avenue in Denver

Feb. 18 2021 – FirstBank, East Evans Avenue in Denver

March 1, 2021 – KeyBank, East Hampden Avenue in Denver

March 17, 2021 – FirstBank, East Hampden Avenue in Denver

March 31, 2021 – KeyBank, East 1st Avenue in Denver

March 31, 2021 – BBVA Compass, North Yarrow Street in Arvada

Bravo is in custody; however, Gullette has not yet been apprehended.

If anyone has any information about a bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.