WATCH: Denver Police looking for suspect in bar shooting

One victim was injured in the shooting at Boogie Down Bar on Morrison Road Sunday night, Denver Police said.

DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) said officers are looking for the suspect in a shooting at a bar that left a person injured Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:37 p.m. at Boogie Down Bar located at 5115 Morrison Road near Lakewood. One victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after the shooting, and DPD did not have an update on their condition.

On Friday, police released video below of the suspect wanted in connection to the shooting:

Investigators believe the shooting took place after an argument, but police did not provide any additional details surrounding the shooting.

The suspect is described as being a 6-foot-1 man in his 30s with a bald head and tattoos on his head, face and neck, DPD said. He was last seen wearing a grey "Champion" sweatshirt, blue jeans and grey and red colored shoes.

