3 arrested following Breonna Taylor protests in Denver

Two of the arrests stemmed from weapons charges, while one was for investigation of street obstruction.

DENVER — Three people were arrested during protests Wednesday night in Denver in response to a Kentucky grand jury's decision regarding the fatal March shooting of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the arrests ranged from weapons charges to obstruction. They were:

Allan Cutler, 52, who was arrested for investigation of obstruction of a street.

Joseph Miller, 33, who was arrested for investigation of large capacity magazines prohibited.

Coy Jones, 27, who was arrested for investigation of large capacity magazines prohibited.

DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas said both the individuals arrested for investigation of large capacity magazines had concealed weapons permits. He said one of the two had pulled out their weapon, but DPD has not been able to locate a victim who felt threatened.

Thomas also said both set their weapons on the ground immediately and submitted to arrest after officers confronted them.

Both remain in custody, Thomas said, adding that no injuries had been reported.

On Wednesday, hundreds listened to speakers outside the Colorado Capitol, most of whom were Black women who organized the event.

After, some of the crowd marched down the 16th Street Mall, where a moment of silence was held for Taylor. Others marched to Republican Sen. Cory Gardner's office and then returned to the Capitol building.

Organizers of the evening's peaceful protest stressed that anyone who stayed after they were asked to leave was not part of their group.

9NEWS reporters confirmed a different group had moved toward a Denver Police station at Colfax Avenue and Washington Street where people dressed in black carrying umbrellas were in a standoff with police.

Also Wednesday, evening, a vehicle was seen on video driving through protesters near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Broadway. Denver Police said while one person was hit, no one was seriously injured.

Thomas said that police stopped the driver shortly after he drove through the protesters and released him after verifying he was not alcohol-impaired. He said DPD continues to investigate whether charges are warranted.

The protests were among several across the nation following the Kentucky grand jury's decision earlier Wednesday in the Taylor case in which a single officer, Det. Brett Hankison, was indicted with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. None of the officers involved in the case, including Hankison, were indicted in the fatal shooting of Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT and aspiring nurse.

The grand jury decision comes six months after police officers fatally shot Taylor. Her killing has sparked protests across the country.

The three officers identified in Taylor’s death are Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove. All were placed on administrative reassignment following the shooting. Hankison has since been fired for his actions the night of Taylor's death. Mattingly and Cosgrove remain on administrative reassignment.

Protests exploded in Louisville, Kentucky, following the grand jury announcement. Two officers were shot, according to Louisville police, and a suspect has since been charged.

