Denver police provide update on shooting that injured 9 people — 6 of them juveniles

No arrests have been made in connection with Sunday's shooting.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said Tuesday no arrests have been but they're making significant progress as they investigate a shooting at a park over the weekend that injured nine people, including six people under age 18.

The victims include a 3-year-old girl and two children are 11 and 12 years old, according to DPD chief Paul Pazen. Three of the victims are 17. None of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon near a park in the 1400 block of West Byers Place, near West Alameda Avenue and South Pecos Street.

Four of the nine victims were females ranging in ages from 3 to 27 years old. The five male shooting victims were 12 to 22 years old. A tenth person, a 22-year-old man, sustained minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle while trying to get away, DPD said.

The victims appeared to be having a family gathering in the park, and are not suspected of having any involvement in the shooting, according to DPD.

DPD Chief Paul Pazen and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Dr. John Nicoletti with Nicoletti-Flater Associates spoke at a press conference. Nicoletti-Flater Associates specializes in providing trauma intervention, threat assessment, and police and public safety psychological services.

So far, police haven't provided any suspect information.

This was just the latest shooting involving young victims. DPD's data through July 12 shows that victims 17 years old and younger have been shot and killed three times as often this year as last year in the city.

Three teens were shot and killed in the Montbello neighborhood in recent weeks. Davarie Armstrong, 17, was shot and killed at a house party in Montbello on July 11.

Just days earlier on, on July 7, the bodies 14-year-old Xzavier Collier and 15-year-old Moses Chaney-Harris were found in an apartment in the 12200 block of Albrook Drive, near Peoria Street and East 47th Avenue.